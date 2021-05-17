The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

WATCH | ‘My ancestors’ wildest dream come true’: Zozi Tunzi’s final moments as Miss Universe

17 May 2021 - 06:51 By Toni Jaye Singer
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi onstage at the Miss Universe pageant at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi onstage at the Miss Universe pageant at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on May 16 2021 in Hollywood, Florida.
Image: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Wearing a striking beaded gown and coordinated head wrap, Zozibini Tunzi looked every inch SA’s queen when she took her final walk on stage as the reigning Miss Universe during the pageant’s finale in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.

Tunzi may have handed over her crown to this year’s winner, Andrea Meza of Mexico, but as the Miss SA Organisation tweeted, she will “forever be the landlord of the universe in our eyes”.

“From the moment I won, I knew my reign would be different, but I never imagined it would be during a global pandemic,” said Tunzi who, having clinched the title in 2019, went on to set the record as the longest-reigning Miss Universe.

Ever pragmatic, Tunzi pointed out in her final statement that Covid-19 lockdowns meant the world had gone virtual, giving her the opportunity to touch twice as many lives.

Using the online #UniverseUnited platform, she was able to “lend her voice” to causes including the fights for race and gender equality, and to “amplify the black lives matter message and have conversations to help end systemic racism”.

WATCH | Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi crowns her successor, Andrea Meza from Mexico, at the 69th Miss Universe pageant.

“My Miss Universe win is my ancestors’ wildest dream,” Tunzi said.

“We are now in a world where a black African girl from a country that is only 27 years into democracy can represent them on the global stage. I want to honour them for fighting for my freedoms so I could be where I am today.”

She thanked her family and SA before concluding: “I’m proud to know I did my best to make a difference, cementing a footprint for others to follow in the future.”

WATCH | Zozi Tunzi relives her Miss Universe win on last day of her reign

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi was 'feeling all sorts of emotions' when she prepared to crown her successor at the finale of this year's pageant ...
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Tunzi’s fans were quick to celebrate her on social media. One user said her impact has “no expiration date”, while another said “You'll forever be my Miss Universe”.

 Here’s a snapshot of the reactions:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

‘I’m the one who came and took up space’: Zozibini Tunzi on her legacy

SA’s Zozibini Tunzi passed the Miss Universe crown to her successor on Sunday.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Mexico triumphs: Andrea Meza is crowned Miss Universe

SA's Zozibini Tunzi has officially handed over the 'keys to the universe' to another beauty queen
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Zozi Tunzi's best and worst fashion moments as Miss Universe

As everyone's fave beauty queen prepares to crown her successor, we look back at some of her most memorable outfits.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Zozi Tunzi talks life lessons post Miss Universe: 'It wasn't tokenism, I deserved to win'

The beauty queen reflects on her historic reign, which has been filled with excitement and disappointment.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst fashion moments as Miss Universe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Where to watch the Miss Universe pageant in SA Lifestyle
  3. Seven fascinating facts about Natasha Joubert, SA's Miss Universe hopeful Lifestyle
  4. Why isn't Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida representing Mzansi at Miss Universe? Lifestyle
  5. Are crisps made from lentils, veg and chickpeas as healthy as they sound? Food

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...