WATCH | ‘My ancestors’ wildest dream come true’: Zozi Tunzi’s final moments as Miss Universe

Wearing a striking beaded gown and coordinated head wrap, Zozibini Tunzi looked every inch SA’s queen when she took her final walk on stage as the reigning Miss Universe during the pageant’s finale in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday.

Tunzi may have handed over her crown to this year’s winner, Andrea Meza of Mexico, but as the Miss SA Organisation tweeted, she will “forever be the landlord of the universe in our eyes”.

“From the moment I won, I knew my reign would be different, but I never imagined it would be during a global pandemic,” said Tunzi who, having clinched the title in 2019, went on to set the record as the longest-reigning Miss Universe.