Zozi Tunzi’s final Miss Universe look took an astounding 800 hours to make

There’s a pleasing symmetry to discovering that Biji Gibbs of Biji La Maison de Couture created the dramatic outfit for Zozibini Tunzi’s final moments on stage as the reigning Miss Universe.

This talented designer was not only responsible for the dress Tunzi wore when she crowned her successor during the pageant’s finale on Sunday, but also the one in which she was crowned Miss Universe in 2019.

That was Gibbs’ first thought when she was asked to design the garment.

“I started Zozi’s Miss Universe journey with her and it just felt right to complete it with her,” says Gibbs, adding that she has admired the way Tunzi handled her reign.