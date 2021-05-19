Boity, Zozi Tunzi and more: Celebs' glitzy gowns on show in Sandton

A collection of the glamorous outfits worn by such celebs is now on show as part of the #BespokeByBiji exhibition at The Diamond Walk in Sandton City, Johannesburg.

One of the highlights of this exhibit has to be the ombre “Sunrise” gown Biji designed for Tunzi's crowning moment as Miss Universe in 2019.

"[This] dress symbolises where I come from; it represents the brown of the sand and the blue of the ocean. I feel like I have South Africa with me on the stage,” said the beauty queen of her look at the time.

“I had never in my life invested as much time and effort into a garment as I did while making Tunzi's 2019 crowning gown,” says Biji, adding that it took a jaw-dropping 1,400 hours and 132,000 beads to make.

Also on display is the Xhosa-inspired evening dress she created for Thulisa Keyi to wear while representing Mzansi on the Miss World stage in 2018.

This stunning look earned Biji and SA a joint win with China for the “World Designer Award” at that year's pageant.