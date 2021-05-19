Boity, Zozi Tunzi and more: Celebs' glitzy gowns on show in Sandton
The work of talented local designer Birgit Gibbs has again been garnering praise on social media.
That's because Biji, as she's known professionally, created the striking dress Zozibini Tunzi wore in her final moments as the reigning Miss Universe at the pageant's finale on Sunday.
Tunzi is far from the only famous face on Biji's client list. Her luxury fashion brand, Biji La Maison de Couture, has dressed the likes of media personality Bonang Matheba, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss World 2014 Rolene Strauss, model Ayanda Thabethe and more.
A collection of the glamorous outfits worn by such celebs is now on show as part of the #BespokeByBiji exhibition at The Diamond Walk in Sandton City, Johannesburg.
One of the highlights of this exhibit has to be the ombre “Sunrise” gown Biji designed for Tunzi's crowning moment as Miss Universe in 2019.
"[This] dress symbolises where I come from; it represents the brown of the sand and the blue of the ocean. I feel like I have South Africa with me on the stage,” said the beauty queen of her look at the time.
“I had never in my life invested as much time and effort into a garment as I did while making Tunzi's 2019 crowning gown,” says Biji, adding that it took a jaw-dropping 1,400 hours and 132,000 beads to make.
Also on display is the Xhosa-inspired evening dress she created for Thulisa Keyi to wear while representing Mzansi on the Miss World stage in 2018.
This stunning look earned Biji and SA a joint win with China for the “World Designer Award” at that year's pageant.
You'll also see the playful fringed gown Boity Thulo wore in a campaign promoting her hair care range and more.
The #BespokeByBiji Exhibition is on until June 6; entrance is free.