Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 Saftas

The 15th South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) followed the script of many international awards ceremonies in the Covid-19 era with its mash-up of live presenters and virtual attendees.

The red carpet, which was live-streamed on YouTube on Saturday, was hosted by TV personalities Lasizwe Dambuza and Lerato Kganyago.

Rather than celebs showing off their loungewear from, well, their lounges, our A-listers really put in some effort. Several enlisted the help of makeup teams, stylists and professional photographers to help them flex their fashion muscles.

Here’s who stood out for all the right — and wrong — reasons: