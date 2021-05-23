Black Renaissance: Wanda Lephoto takes us back to a fashionable future
The designer's latest collection explores the impact British colonialism had on the image of South Africans
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Of late there is an inescapable abundance of nostalgic fashion items that have swarmed our stores, reminding us of past trends worth revisiting. But in the carefully crafted world of Wanda Lephoto's designs, this is a deep dive into the historic relevance of fashion and its influence on our shores.
Famed for his preppy yet streetwear-savvy approach to design, Lephoto's recent collection, Black Renaissance, explores the impact British colonialism had on the image of South Africans...
