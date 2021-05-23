It may have been fabric, not food, that advanced human evolution

Clothes maketh the homo sapiens

One of the enduring mysteries of humanity is the sudden and irrevocable move to an agrarian lifestyle. Why did we start farming? We had it pretty good before that. A recent paper shows that hunter-gatherers had significantly less famine than agriculturalists.



Two years ago research showed that early agriculture, which spread from 10,000 years ago in the Near East and took several more millennia to become a "global" phenomenon, exacted a steep price in human health and labour, with farmers barely staying one step ahead of starvation...