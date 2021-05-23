The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation jacket sells for more than $81,000

23 May 2021 - 10:15 By Reuters
A selection of clothing and other items belonging to music recording artist Janet Jackson is on display during an auction preview at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, US.
Image: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/ File photo

The military style jacket that Janet Jackson wore during her 1990 Rhythm Nation tour sold for $81,250 at a Beverly Hills auction on Friday, more than 20 times its pre-sale estimate.

The Rhythm Nation cropped black jacket with metal hardware was one of the highlights of a three-day sale of stage costumes and other memorabilia amassed over four decades by the singer. The tour was her first as a headline solo artist.

Julien's Auctions said the jacket had been expected to sell for $4,000-$6,000. The buyer was not disclosed.

A prototype of the same jacket went for $21,875.

The five-time Grammy winner, who turns 55 on Sunday, is selling more than 1,000 of the costumes she wore on stage, on tour, on red carpets and in music videos.

A single hoop earring with a key that she wore on tour in 1990 and at multiple other appearances was bought on Friday for $43,750.

The singer's most famous outfit — the black leather bustier that was ripped, briefly exposing her breast at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show — is not included in the auction.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to the Christian child sponsorship group Compassion International. Jackson will also give 100% of sales of a limited edition three volume set of auction catalogues, offered at $800, to the non-profit.

The sale concludes on Sunday. 

