Whether glamour or trouble, Gigaba's suits stay in fashion
23 May 2021 - 00:00
Some say the suit is the uniform of success. Others argue that a man wears a suit only when he is in trouble, like in court.
Most men's fashion experts agree, every man should own at least one suit. Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba owns more than 200, according to his estranged wife Norma Mngoma...
