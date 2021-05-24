The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Footwear flop? The fashion police come for Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi’s shoe game

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
24 May 2021 - 09:00
Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi's shoes came under the spotlight on social media.
Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi's shoes came under the spotlight on social media.
Image: Twitter/ Mzwanele Manyi

The African Transformation Movement’s Mzwanele Manyi met with finance minister Tito Mboweni this past weekend to “experience the Eden of Limpopo”, but ended up becoming the talk of the town for his and Mboweni’s shoe game.

Manyi posted a snap of himself with the minister at Magoebaskloof Hotel.

“I thought today I should experience the Eden of Limpopo, Magoebaskloof. I bumped into a prominent resident of the area at Magoebaskloof Hotel: honourable finance minister Tito Mboweni,” he wrote.

While some applauded him for visiting the area, many weighed in on the minister’s outfit and joked that Manyi should not go to Mboweni’s house for dinner.

One cheeky follower had the TL laughing when they tweeted “It’s not Tito until we see the shoes”.

Manyi responded to the request by posting a full-length picture of the pair with their shoes on display.

Mboweni shared the picture, encouraging the debate over who wore better footgear.

In the end, both politicians were dragged, with the Twitter fashion police going in hard.

Here are some of the reactions:

