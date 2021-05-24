Footwear flop? The fashion police come for Tito Mboweni and Mzwanele Manyi’s shoe game
The African Transformation Movement’s Mzwanele Manyi met with finance minister Tito Mboweni this past weekend to “experience the Eden of Limpopo”, but ended up becoming the talk of the town for his and Mboweni’s shoe game.
Manyi posted a snap of himself with the minister at Magoebaskloof Hotel.
“I thought today I should experience the Eden of Limpopo, Magoebaskloof. I bumped into a prominent resident of the area at Magoebaskloof Hotel: honourable finance minister Tito Mboweni,” he wrote.
While some applauded him for visiting the area, many weighed in on the minister’s outfit and joked that Manyi should not go to Mboweni’s house for dinner.
One cheeky follower had the TL laughing when they tweeted “It’s not Tito until we see the shoes”.
Manyi responded to the request by posting a full-length picture of the pair with their shoes on display.
Mboweni shared the picture, encouraging the debate over who wore better footgear.
Which shoes are better? @MzwaneleManyi pic.twitter.com/2skAnFGFwT— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 23, 2021
In the end, both politicians were dragged, with the Twitter fashion police going in hard.
Here are some of the reactions:
For the first time your safety boots are much better. Your friends shoes are bed. pic.twitter.com/GcujpK7nuC— Moljoe wa MoAfrika (@papzen2016) May 23, 2021
Manyi is poor Mandodah? Look at his poor man shoes hau? .... pic.twitter.com/lTujSuuEio— Tyhini'phi. (M h k) (@MK_TaMla) May 23, 2021
Workers will never get any salary increase from a Minister with shoes like these.— #𝐕𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐔𝐃𝐌 | #𝐔𝐃𝐌𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 (@Maso_90) May 23, 2021
But qhubani, hlaselani basebenzi 🙆♂️
TT you need serious wardrobe asistant. Check your peer and colleague. pic.twitter.com/TJaNCz9QGr— GR🇿🇦 (@Grakgoale) May 23, 2021