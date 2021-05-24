The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Would you fork out R10k for this 'makoti blanket'?

Luxury brand item sells out in two days

24 May 2021 - 14:00
Luxury designer Matte Nolim sells these blankets for R10,000.
Image: Matte Nolim

Winter is upon us and South Africans are clearly going all out to keep their families warm, but would you pay R10,000 for a designer winter blanket?

The Matte Nolim 110x130cm blanket recently was listed on the brand’s website for the eye-watering amount.

It seems it had no shortage of potential buyers as the product sold out.

Clothing retailer Pep sells a similar blanket 170x170cm in size for R229.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the price of the blanket that is a common feature in many homes and is known as the “makoti [bride] blanket” or “itshali”.

The designer listed it as a “winter essential” on Twitter, but many were taken aback by the pricing.

Some questioned if the item was legitimately on sale or if the designer did it for “publicity”.

One Twitter user thought the price was too high and asked if it comes with “umakoti”?

