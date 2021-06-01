FASHION E-ZINE | The Edit Man #10

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Poloneck from H&M; Givenchy shirt and trousers from Al Capone; scarf from Naked Ape; hat from Simon and Mary.
Keep abreast of all the hottest men’s fashion and grooming trends for Autumn/Winter 2021 with The Edit Man magazine.

In this issue, we look at whether the Citroën Ami could democratise the electric car experience, and how a local architect breathed new life into a 200-year-old farmhouse in the Klein Karoo.

You’ll also find a guide to picking a new fragrance based on your bar order and so much more.

Use the arrows to page through the e-zine below. Click “full screen” and use the zoom tool to enlarge for ease of reading:

• A physical copy of The Edit Man is sent to select Sunday Times print subscribers. Click here to subscribe now.

