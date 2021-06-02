I Want Choo is the new feminine fragrance by Jimmy Choo
The oriental floral scent is an incarnation of the true Jimmy Choo woman: glam, confident, playful and joyful
Jimmy Choo’s new feminine fragrance, I Want Choo, an ode to the playful spirit and confident glamour that embodies the Jimmy Choo woman.
It’s a powerful oriental floral fragrance that explodes with joy and good humour finished with a seductive twist. Excitement and anticipation are created with its sparkling, citrus top note of mandarin juice that contrasts with the suave, velvety peach nuances.
Perfumers Sonia Constant, Antoine Maisondieu and Louise Turner worked as a trio, exchanging ideas and inspirations and chose the beautiful red spider lily, with its carnal and solar vanilla-like notes, which blends with the sensual vibes of jasmine sambac to reveal a determined and daring allure. The base notes of vanilla and benzoin, a duo of rich intense scents, anchor the fragrance in a deep, yet joyful, way, leaving an intense vapour trail behind.
Olfactory pyramid
Top notes: mandarin juice, velvet peach
Middle notes: red spider lily, jasmine sambac
Base notes: vanilla, benzoin
The “I Want Choo” campaign captures the energy and intensity of the new, sensual fragrance as three friends get ready to party the night away. It’s not about going out, it’s all about sharing the fun, the laughter, and making it a girls night-in to remember. Elegance and style are de rigueur.
Gathered together in a dressing room dreams are made of, there’s lots of fun to be had. Models Madison Headrick, Damaris Goddrie, and Yue Han, bring the party to their home by turning it into their own personal club for dress-up, dancing and laughter between the best of friends.
Jimmy Choo’s heritage is intrinsically linked to the high-octane style of the red carpet with its expertise in designing luxury accessories that command attention, combining high fashion aesthetics with timeless elegance. Daring, fun and glam — the perfect combination.
This article was paid for by Jimmy Choo Fragrances.