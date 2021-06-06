The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

LISTEN | SA Olympic team finally gets over its big-event fashion faux pas

06 June 2021 - 00:00

When Team SA waves the country’s flag and lines up for the prestigious parade of athletes at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony in Japan next month, they will be stepping out in style thanks to the work of four unknown young Durban designers.

The creative talents of Nompumelelo Mjadu, Sandile Sikhakhane, Sipho Lushaba and Mbali Zulu will ensure that our country’s top athletes will be oozing “swag”, which most South Africans complained they lacked in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics with their ill-fitting overseas-manufactured gear...

