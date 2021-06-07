Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida on being a cover star: ‘It’s a bold slap in the face of insecurities’
Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has described being on the cover of Glamour Magazine SA as “a bold slap in the face of any insecurities, fear and doubt of not being enough or worthy of something like this”.
Sharing a picture of her cover on Instagram, Musida said she had always had a dream of being on the cover of a magazine but never thought it would materialise.
She said it was one of her biggest achievements and a proud moment for a Venda woman from a small village in Limpopo who graced two covers of the magazine simultaneously.
She is the first cover star to do so, according to the magazine.
“This was one of the best achievements of my life because I have always had a dream of being in Glamour. A few years ago I got a small feature and it wasn’t even about me and it made me so excited. When I got the call that I’m going to be on the cover, it was the most beautiful thing ever,” she said.
She was shot by famous photographer Austin Malema, which she said made it a “beautiful family affair” because he is also from Limpopo.
The copies of the June edition hit the shelves on Monday.
Musida spoke about using her Miss SA platform to influence and start conversations about mental wellness, which she does through her online series #MindfulMondays. The beauty queen hosts health experts to discuss mental wellness on the series.