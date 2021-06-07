Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida on being a cover star: ‘It’s a bold slap in the face of insecurities’

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has described being on the cover of Glamour Magazine SA as “a bold slap in the face of any insecurities, fear and doubt of not being enough or worthy of something like this”.

Sharing a picture of her cover on Instagram, Musida said she had always had a dream of being on the cover of a magazine but never thought it would materialise.

She said it was one of her biggest achievements and a proud moment for a Venda woman from a small village in Limpopo who graced two covers of the magazine simultaneously.

She is the first cover star to do so, according to the magazine.