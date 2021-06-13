Shopping

Need Father's Day gift inspo? Here are some rad ideas for dad

From sportswear to tech, we’ve shopped the perfect gift for every kind of dad

BUSINESS DAD



Montblanc Explorer eau de parfum 60ml, R1,165, from Clicks • Laptop bag R5,199, from Tumi • Waterman Hemisphere pen, R3,475, from Write Gear • Ray-Ban sunglasses, R2,660, from Sunglass Hut • Passport holder, R3,815, from Montblanc • Marshall Bluetooth headphones, R7,499, from Takealot • Samsonite bag, R6,099, from Luggage Warehouse • Duffle bag, R499, from Country Road • Zadig & Voltaire This Is Him! Pour Lui eau de parfum 30ml, R750, from Clicks • Oxford shoes, R5,300, from Boss • Suit carrier, R1,299, from Zara • Longines Hydro Conquest Ceramic Two Tone PVD & Rose watch, R28,400, from Charles Greig Jewellers • Shaving kit, R339, from Takealot • Kindle 10 Gen, R3,195, from Takealot...