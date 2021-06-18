PICS | Zozi Tunzi swaps her famed fade for a mullet to celebrate SA designer

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi's signature fade is almost as famous as she is, so fans were surprised to see her sporting some drastically different looks in a recent series of Instagram snaps.

The inspirational beauty queen changed up her haircut for a photo shoot celebrating the work of one of SA's brightest fashion talents, Thebe Magugu — and that he was one of the six finalists in the running for the 2021 International Woolmark Prize.

Touted as “the world's most prestigious award for rising fashion stars”, this annual competition challenges designers to dream up garments that “showcase the beauty and versatility of Australian Merino wool”.