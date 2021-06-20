'Cruella's' heightened haute couture shows designer Jenny Beavan's genius

The Oscar winner takes Margaret Gardiner behind the seams of the costumes she created for the origin story of famous villain from '101 Dalmations'

When you spend 16 weeks preparing for a 14-week shoot, you know the result is going to be spectacular, especially when the costume designer is 10-time Oscar nominee Jenny Beavan. She's won twice for Room with a View and Mad Max: Fury Road.



OBE-awarded Beavan was tasked with creating the clothing spectacle for Cruella, the original story of the animated classic, 101 Dalmations. Disney cast the two Emmas - Stone and Thompson, as the young Cruella De Vil and her nemesis, The Baroness, respectively, in a film that ultimately results in Stone's twisted fashion designer, lusting after the pelts of adorable puppy Dalmatians...