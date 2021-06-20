Scorned lover sells high end bling he gifted lover who broke his heart at a bargain

She returned his gifts, now he's selling them at fire-sale prices

After a 36-month romance turned sour, a wealthy Johannesburg business owner has turned to Instagram to flog almost R1m worth of expensive clothing, jewellery and gifts he had given his ex.



And Niren Moti is doing a roaring trade - with designer clothing going at a fraction of the retail price...