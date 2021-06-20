The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Scorned lover sells high end bling he gifted lover who broke his heart at a bargain

She returned his gifts, now he's selling them at fire-sale prices

20 June 2021 - 00:02

After a 36-month romance turned sour, a wealthy Johannesburg business owner has turned to Instagram to flog almost R1m worth of expensive clothing, jewellery and gifts he had given his ex.

And Niren Moti is doing a roaring trade - with designer clothing going at a fraction of the retail price...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cheers to Joburg being home to one of the world's 30 coolest streets Travel
  2. PICS | Zozi Tunzi swaps her famed fade for a mullet to celebrate SA designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. You only need five ingredients to bake dad a choc cheesecake for Father’s Day Food
  4. Great taste: Zimbabwean refugees take on the world at wine tasting championships Food
  5. 11 leafy greens you can grow at home to help fight the winter blues Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...