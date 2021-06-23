CONNEXIONS fashion event to shine spotlight on designers from SA and diaspora

Midwest Fashion Week has announced its upcoming inaugural CONNEXIONS fashion event in SA, where local designers and those from the diaspora will showcase their brands.

With the slogan “Bringing together diverse thought leaders in global fashion and design”, the event aims to bring together excellent creatives in the design space under one umbrella, some of whom may have not had the space and chance to expose their work to a wider audience.

The brainchild of Berny Martin, founder of Midwest Fashion Week and fashion designer for his own label Catou, the event was created to grow the already established fashion community beyond the Midwest and open up markets for designers based in other parts of the world through a series of regional events.