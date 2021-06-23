Covid-19 won't be over until everyone has vaccine access, says Nomzamo Mbatha

How does it work? Purchase a Cotton On Foundation product in store or online until July 4 and all the proceeds will go to accomplishing that goal.

We asked the celeb, who is a Cotton On ambassador, to tell us more:

What is it about this specific project, and this specific issue, that you feel particularly passionate about?

I’ve always been a person who believes 'we cannot celebrate making it far without sending the ladder down'. Vaccine equity is exactly that. We’re watching how the rest of the world — especially developed countries — are celebrating how far they’ve got into their [vaccine] rollout plans, and [providing] access to vaccines for their citizens.

But how can we fully say that Covid-19 is over when it’s not over for everyone? I’m a believer in global citizenship and think vaccine equity is going to be the great morality test when it comes to how we operate as a global community and how we leave others behind — those who do not have the resources or the access.