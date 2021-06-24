Massive beauty mecca ARC is SA's answer to Sephora

If you’ve been paying attention to your social media feeds for the past month, you’ll no doubt have got wind of ARC. This one-stopshop for coveted local and international beauty brands has been creating a buzz since it launched online in April.

Now ARC has opened the doors to its first physical store. Based in Sandon City, Joburg, this 500m2 flagship is being touted as being “the biggest beauty-dedicated store in SA”. It stocks products by the likes of SKOON, Amouage, Suki Suki Naturals, Ellis Brooklyn, Chanel, Dior, Benefit, La Mer and more.

We popped in to get a preview and discovered there are lots of reasons beauty aficionados should be excited to visit this vast, gorgeous and well-lit space.

One of them is ARC's promise to “responsibly deliver the beauty of tomorrow, today” with its vision statement being to pioneer a new conversation around beauty that celebrates inclusivity, diversity, individuality and sustainability

Here are six more: