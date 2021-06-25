The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

FASHION E-ZINE | The Edit Man #11

25 June 2021
RT vest, R70, and bucket hat, R90, both MRP.
Image: Zander Opperman

The Edit Man is your go-to guide for all the latest men’s fashion trends and is also packed with thought-provoking reads.

In this issue, you'll discover how to train like an Olympian plus find out why mastering your post-workout recovery is just as important as chasing the pump.

You can also “tour” a cliffhanging family cabin in the Western Cape that balances bold lines with eco-sensitive design choices.

Use the arrows to page through the e-zine below; click “full screen” and use the zoom tool to enlarge for ease of reading:

• A physical copy of The Edit Man is sent to select Sunday Times print subscribers. Click here to subscribe now.

