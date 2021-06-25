FASHION E-ZINE | The Edit Man #11
25 June 2021 - 12:34
The Edit Man is your go-to guide for all the latest men’s fashion trends and is also packed with thought-provoking reads.
In this issue, you'll discover how to train like an Olympian plus find out why mastering your post-workout recovery is just as important as chasing the pump.
You can also “tour” a cliffhanging family cabin in the Western Cape that balances bold lines with eco-sensitive design choices.
Use the arrows to page through the e-zine below; click “full screen” and use the zoom tool to enlarge for ease of reading:
• A physical copy of The Edit Man is sent to select Sunday Times print subscribers. Click here to subscribe now.