'Beauty is more a feeling than physical appearance'

Entrepreneur Zanele Kumalo joins the call to kickstart a new kind of beauty conversation

Online retailer ARC recently opened Mzansi's biggest dedicated beauty store (https://lifestyle/fashion-and-beauty/2021-06-24-massive-beauty-mecca-arc-is-sas-answer-to-sephora/) in Sandton City, Johannesburg.



It's a vast 500m2 space where you'll find all the most coveted products from local and international fragrance, makeup and skincare brands...