Botox for beginners: here's what it's really like the first time

A needle-shy and nervous Sarah Hudleston finds the results of Botox are worth the anxiety of having it done — as long as you do your homework first

Anyone who tells you they're not interested in looking younger than they really are is likely being economical with the truth. Nobody loves the wrinkles that appear as one ages. There are many ways to improve the youthfulness of your skin, but one sure-fire feel-good quick fix that gives instant results is Botox. It's touted as the elixir of youth and its acolytes could well be right.



I'd always shied away from the idea of any sort of cosmetic surgical or even nonsurgical intervention to deal with the wrinkles that after the age of 60 start gathering, rather like Badges of Honour, a testament to a well-lived life...