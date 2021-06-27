Beauty News
Could this pink paradise be the Cape's most Instagrammable beauty salon?
What's new in the world of skincare, fragrances and salons
27 June 2021 - 00:00
SPOT TO KNOW
Escape to Val de Vie Estate in the Cape Winelands and experience a new beauty space that is definitely not your average beauty salon. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.