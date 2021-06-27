The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Beauty News

Could this pink paradise be the Cape's most Instagrammable beauty salon?

What's new in the world of skincare, fragrances and salons

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
27 June 2021 - 00:00

SPOT TO KNOW

Escape to Val de Vie Estate in the Cape Winelands and experience a new beauty space that is definitely not your average beauty salon. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Celeb chef Jamie Oliver to drop k-word from recipes featuring lime leaves Food
  2. WATCH | 'Where is my iPad?' — The Kiffness has turned Cyril Ramaphosa's viral ... Lifestyle
  3. SA, let me show you how to 'elevate' milk tart, says Aussie MasterChef star Food
  4. Jozi man flogs high-end bling he gifted lover who broke his heart at bargain ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Where to get a taste of the American South in SA Food

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...