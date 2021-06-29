Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 BET Awards

The 2021 edition of the BET (Black Entertainment Television) Awards ceremony was a fun night out for “Black Hollywood”.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started, a live audience was in attendance at the event held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday and hosted by actress Taraji P Henson.

This annual celebration of black excellence across the entertainment industry hands out trophies to those making strides in the worlds of music, sports and acting. However, for fashionistas, the real prizes are given out on the red carpet long before the ceremony starts.

With that in mind, here is our pick of the best and worst dressed of the night: