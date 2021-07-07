The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Dior showcases ‘incredible pieces’ as in-person shows return

07 July 2021 - 12:48 By Reuters
Models present a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021-2022 collection show.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

French couture house Christian Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week on Monday with an in-person runway show drawing celebrities to the front row in an attempt to revive a touch of pre-pandemic glamour.

Actresses Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, Monica Bellucci and Florence Pugh were among the limited crowd who lined the catwalk for Dior’s Fall/Winter 2021-2022 haute couture collection.

“I am very happy to be in a room with people and look at incredible pieces,” said Chastain after the show, which she said was her first public event since the start of the pandemic.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said she wanted fabrics to be front and centre. An audience in the room could appreciate the detail and the tactile nature of the fabric in a way that does not come across online or in video footage.

A model presents a creation by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
A seamster works on a creation at the Dior workshop ahead of the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection presentation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Image: Pascal Rossignol/Reuters

Tweed ensembles, from jackets to hats resembling horse riding helmets, took the stage in a patchwork of muted tones.

Models showed vegetal prints on a velvet and satin coat. For evening looks, there were long skirts embroidered with feathers and sheer pleated long dresses in silk gauze.

In past months, fashion brands have showcased their collections in online-only formats such as short films.

With vaccinations progressing and lockdowns loosening, fashion is tiptoeing its way back to traditional catwalk shows, for now mixing live audiences and online presentation.

“We are all very emotional,” said Chiuri.

Models on the catwalk in creations by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters
Another creation by Maria Grazia Chiuri.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

“There are so many people who work on the collection. We were happy to realise beautiful films but it was a little bit impersonal. We are proud to see the show, be backstage, live the moment with our clients, the press, our friends. In 18 months, we lost a lot of these human contacts,” she said.

LVMH-owned Dior staged the show in the gardens of the Rodin museum in Paris inside a temporary structure covered with embroidery designed by the French artist Eva Jospin  and made by Indian craftswomen.

Paris Fashion Week runs until July 8. 

