IN PICS | Dior showcases ‘incredible pieces’ as in-person shows return

French couture house Christian Dior kicked off Paris Fashion Week on Monday with an in-person runway show drawing celebrities to the front row in an attempt to revive a touch of pre-pandemic glamour.

Actresses Jessica Chastain, Cara Delevingne, Monica Bellucci and Florence Pugh were among the limited crowd who lined the catwalk for Dior’s Fall/Winter 2021-2022 haute couture collection.

“I am very happy to be in a room with people and look at incredible pieces,” said Chastain after the show, which she said was her first public event since the start of the pandemic.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said she wanted fabrics to be front and centre. An audience in the room could appreciate the detail and the tactile nature of the fabric in a way that does not come across online or in video footage.