SHOPPING | Take your cue from Versace to brighten up your winter wardrobe
Versace’s optimistic, sea-centric Spring/Summer 2021 collection provides the perfect antidote for the cold-weather blues. Here's everything you need to get a similar look
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Waist tie blouse, R120 MRPOff shoulder blouse, R120 MRPVogue x MMB pillow sunglasses, R1,169 SuperbalistBack to Biko Bloowatch, R1,090 SwatchFront tie blouse, R419 ZaraShorts, R499 ZaraZ_Code_Z knotted sandals, R599 SuperbalistMule, R799 Call it SpringTop handle bag, R639 MangoBlazer, R399 The FixDesigual XMiranda Makaroff puffer jacket, R6,089 DesigualMulti-chain necklace, R299 Woolworths Bralet, R800 Puma
STOCKISTS..
