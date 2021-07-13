This would’ve been my Miss Universe crowning gown, says Natasha Joubert

Beauty queen Natasha Joubert has shown off the gown she hoped would be her crowning look when she represented SA at Miss Universe in May.

Though Joubert’s dream was to inherit the title from outgoing queen Zozibini Tunzi to secure back-to-back wins for Mzansi, she was knocked out of the competition when the Top 21 were announced during the pageant’s finale in the US.

While Joubert did get a chance to wear the custom creation on stage at the end of the event, all eyes were understandably on the night’s ultimate winner, Andrea Meza of Mexico.

Now she’s given fans a closer look at the striking garment by showcasing it in an Instagram photo shoot.

The black evening dress, designed by Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture, has an asymmetric neckline with daringly low back and a single dramatic sleeve that skims the floor.

Several “slashes” held together by beaded strands — a whopping 2,000 in all — cut through the rich velvet fabric to reveal a hint of skin, giving the gown a modern, edgy feel.

“I wanted to create a timeless but strong dress to show the true beauty Natasha radiates,” explains Fouche.

“The design symbolises the power of positivity, the idea that light will always shine through the darkness.”