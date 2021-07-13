This would’ve been my Miss Universe crowning gown, says Natasha Joubert
Designer of Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture takes us behind the seams of the couture dress she created for the beauty queen to wear on the global stage
Beauty queen Natasha Joubert has shown off the gown she hoped would be her crowning look when she represented SA at Miss Universe in May.
Though Joubert’s dream was to inherit the title from outgoing queen Zozibini Tunzi to secure back-to-back wins for Mzansi, she was knocked out of the competition when the Top 21 were announced during the pageant’s finale in the US.
While Joubert did get a chance to wear the custom creation on stage at the end of the event, all eyes were understandably on the night’s ultimate winner, Andrea Meza of Mexico.
Now she’s given fans a closer look at the striking garment by showcasing it in an Instagram photo shoot.
The black evening dress, designed by Jolandie Fouche of Jolache Couture, has an asymmetric neckline with daringly low back and a single dramatic sleeve that skims the floor.
Several “slashes” held together by beaded strands — a whopping 2,000 in all — cut through the rich velvet fabric to reveal a hint of skin, giving the gown a modern, edgy feel.
“I wanted to create a timeless but strong dress to show the true beauty Natasha radiates,” explains Fouche.
“The design symbolises the power of positivity, the idea that light will always shine through the darkness.”
Coming up with this unique concept was a “team effort”, Fouche adds. Werner Wessels, the creative director of the Miss SA organisation, and Joubert, who has her own fashion label, were also part of the brainstorming process.
Was Fouche nervous to deck out a fellow designer?
“Not at all,” she says.
“Natasha knows our work and our capabilities. She trusted us 100%.”
Taking the gown from sketch to reality was “an insane amount of work” for the Potchefstroom-based designer and her team.
“My staff and I literally worked day and night. We have never worked so long or hard on any dress we have ever made. We had so many people helping us with the beading. Even my mom, dad, grandma and friends helped us string beads.”
Fouche says she couldn't estimate the cost of this one-off piece of couture.
“I don't know if any price tag will be able to compensate for the amount of love and hard work we put into it.”
In any case, Joubert’s Miss Universe finale gown won’t be put up for sale. Instead this sartorial masterpiece will be put on display at Fouche’s studio.