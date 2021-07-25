The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Arty Karoo brand Daisie Jo creates slow fashion that celebrates slow living

25 July 2021 - 00:00 By Thango Ntwasa

There's a sense of frivolity associated with the phrase "wearable art", but Karoo-based designer Daisie Jo Grobler, who creates it, is very serious about sustainable fashion too.

The eclectic pieces she crafts for her brand, Daisie Jo (https://daisiejo.com/), are intended to be seasonless and timeless; the sort of garments that can be passed down from one generation to another...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid-19 jab does not instantly protect you – here’s how long it takes to kick ... Health & Sex
  2. Joburg's newest dark kitchen dishes up delectable ramen Food
  3. There was no 'Miss SA privilege': Pageant clears the air on Shudufhadzo ... Lifestyle
  4. WhatsApp GB: Here's what it is and why everyone’s talking about it Lifestyle
  5. No yeast? No regular flour? Five ways to bake bread without them Food

Latest Videos

‘It was an act of desperation’ - A man played music for hours outside a ...
Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...