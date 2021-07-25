Arty Karoo brand Daisie Jo creates slow fashion that celebrates slow living
25 July 2021 - 00:00
There's a sense of frivolity associated with the phrase "wearable art", but Karoo-based designer Daisie Jo Grobler, who creates it, is very serious about sustainable fashion too.
The eclectic pieces she crafts for her brand, Daisie Jo (https://daisiejo.com/), are intended to be seasonless and timeless; the sort of garments that can be passed down from one generation to another...
