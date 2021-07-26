IN PICS | Skaters get praise for tricks, and outfits, at Tokyo Games

Skateboarders making their debut at the Olympics are attracting attention for their outfits as much as for their skills.

Twitter users on Monday were especially impressed by local competitor Aori Nishimura, whose all-white uniform and platinum blonde hair shone against a grey-and-purple skate park in the heats.

Thirteen-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal landed her impressive tricks in tan-coloured cargo pants held up by a black skater belt.