WATCH | Princess Di’s niece turns wedding to SA tycoon into fashion show

Deciding who will make your wedding dress is a no-brainer when you’re a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana. Lady Kitty Spencer commissioned the luxury Italian fashion brand to make her not one but five haute couture gowns for her nuptial celebrations.

Spencer, who was born in England and raised in Cape Town, is the niece of the late Princess Diana and first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.

The model tied the knot with SA fashion tycoon Michael Lewis on Saturday at Villa Aldobrandini, just outside Rome in Italy.