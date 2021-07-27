WATCH | Princess Di’s niece turns wedding to SA tycoon into fashion show
Deciding who will make your wedding dress is a no-brainer when you’re a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana. Lady Kitty Spencer commissioned the luxury Italian fashion brand to make her not one but five haute couture gowns for her nuptial celebrations.
Spencer, who was born in England and raised in Cape Town, is the niece of the late Princess Diana and first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry.
The model tied the knot with SA fashion tycoon Michael Lewis on Saturday at Villa Aldobrandini, just outside Rome in Italy.
During the weekend-long festivities, Spencer wore a series of elaborate gowns that created the effect that she had stepped out of one of the frescos gracing the walls and ceilings of the historic Baroque-style mansion.
This was no accident. Designer Domenico Dolce confirmed to Tatler that the bride’s love for Italy and its “rich history, art and culture” was one of the inspirations behind her wedding wardrobe.
Another was her “great passion for all kinds of flowers”, said designer Stefano Gabbana.
Whether hand-painted on silk or hand-embroidered on tulle, florals were an over-arching theme in the design of many of the custom Dolce & Gabbana ballgowns Spencer wore.
For the bride’s stroll down the aisle, the Italian duo paid tribute to her English heritage with a modern take on a Victorian-era wedding dress.
Made from snowy lace, the elegant gown featured a high neckline, long sleeves with statement shoulders and a full skirt flowing into a long train. Spencer commented on Instagram that the design exceeded her “wildest dreams”.
Rather than wear the Spencer tiara, which her late aunt famously wore when she wed Prince Charles, the bride completed her look with a simple yet dramatic cathedral-length veil.
We wonder if her younger sister, Lady Amelia Spencer, will chose to wear the sparkling family heirloom on her big day? She got engaged to her long-term SA boyfriend, Greg Mallet, last year.