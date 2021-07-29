Behind the seams of Thato Mosehle's Miss Supranational wardrobe
Medical doctor Thato Mosehle will be jetting off to Poland on Wednesday to compete in the 12th annual Miss Supranational pageant — and her suitcases will be stuffed with an enviable array of outfits by local designers.
Mosehle, who took the first runner-up title at the Miss SA pageant last year, will be vying with beauty queens from 80 countries for the Miss Supranational crown. Should she win, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.
She's determined to give the international competition her all and has put an enormous amount of effort into preparing for it, saying she's “developed and grown immensely” since competing in Miss SA.
“I have been working closely with Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels to understand the essence of the Miss Supranational pageant,” Mosehle elaborates. “I have had the opportunity of receiving life coaching, vocal preparation and current affairs training which will forever stay with me, even beyond the final night.
“I have also had runway training as well as hair and makeup training sessions.”
This runway training will come in handy when she models her national costume, which will be revealed to the public next week. It was created by Sello Medupe of Scalo, who was inspired by the idea of presenting Mosehle to the world as an “African warrior princess” and incorporated elements of her Sotho culture and heritage into his design.
Her day wear has been designed by Willet Designs Couture, Malondie, Sheriff Taylor, Ernst Schutz and Juan William Aria. Designers Kobus Rautenbach and Anel Botha are responsible for her evening wear.
“I love my wardrobe; all these incredible South African designers have found a way to make me feel incredibly special,” says Mosehle.
She's particularly chuffed about working with Rautenbach again, as he designed the dress she wore to her matric farewell “many years ago”: A champagne-coloured fishtail number with off-white detailing and a peplum top.
Rautenbach recalls that this gown was an eleventh hour creation — or a “number 99 dress”, as he puts it.
“Thato had had a dress made well in advance, but two weeks before her matric farewell she changed her mind about wearing it and asked me to make her a new one,” he explains.
He adds that Mosehle is still the lovely, down-to-earth person she was before she found fame on the Miss SA stage.
The outfit he's created for her to wear while competing at Miss Supranational is “not your typical pageant gown with lots bling”. It's a sleek black dress with a bold and elegant design.
Rautenbach is also sending a second garment just in case. After all, you never know when you might need a “number 99" dress.
• The Miss Supranational pageant kicks off on August 20.