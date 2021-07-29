Behind the seams of Thato Mosehle's Miss Supranational wardrobe

Medical doctor Thato Mosehle will be jetting off to Poland on Wednesday to compete in the 12th annual Miss Supranational pageant — and her suitcases will be stuffed with an enviable array of outfits by local designers.

Mosehle, who took the first runner-up title at the Miss SA pageant last year, will be vying with beauty queens from 80 countries for the Miss Supranational crown. Should she win, she'll make history as the first South African to wear it.

She's determined to give the international competition her all and has put an enormous amount of effort into preparing for it, saying she's “developed and grown immensely” since competing in Miss SA.

“I have been working closely with Miss SA creative director Werner Wessels to understand the essence of the Miss Supranational pageant,” Mosehle elaborates. “I have had the opportunity of receiving life coaching, vocal preparation and current affairs training which will forever stay with me, even beyond the final night.

“I have also had runway training as well as hair and makeup training sessions.”