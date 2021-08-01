The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Fashion maven Felipe Mazibuko's fave KwaZulu-Natal brands

The celebrated stylist talks fashion flops, trends and finds

01 August 2021 - 00:00 By Thango Ntwasa

The never-ending lockdown has become a rollercoaster ride up and down different levels. This is something that continues to take its toll on many local industries. So it's now more important than ever to celebrate and support home-grown fashion businesses.

With this in mind, we asked fashion maven and stylist Felipe Mazibuko to share some of his top KwaZulu-Natal designers and brands, and tell us about his fave fashion trends and finds...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. How to cook a mouth-watering biryani on the braai Food
  2. Behind the seams of Thato Mosehle's Miss Supranational wardrobe The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Jacaranda FM, Lotus FM, Hot 91.9FM and Tuks FM are Station of the Year winners ... Lifestyle
  4. What's actually new about the new locally-built Nissan Navara bakkie? Lifestyle
  5. Three places to get sublime sourdough in Joburg Food

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail