How funky velskoene ended up on the SA Olympic team's feet

“[Veldskoen founders] Nick Dreyer and Ross Zondagh [were among those who] felt that the athletes should have worn locally made apparel. They began imagining what they could have been wearing that would have better represented SA,” says Anna Greenfield, the brand’s head of content.

Zondagh, now the company’s MD, suggested a pair of vellies — the iconic SA shoe made of animal skin — but Dreyer felt that this wasn’t a fashionable option. The answer to this predicament was to put a fresh spin on the classic by giving it brightly coloured soles and laces inspired by the SA flag. Soft pink, hot pink, grey and orange were later added to the mix.

At the time, of course, Zondagh and Dreyer had no idea that Veldskoen would become the official footwear brand of Team SA.

“It was a dream,” Zondagh says. “One that we didn’t realistically say would come true. [But] the great thing about going for your dreams is that sometimes they come true.”

As rings true in almost every situation, it is impossible to please everyone.

Dressed by Mr Price, Team SA sported khaki-coloured shorts, zebra print shirts and South African flag socks with their velskoens at this year’s Olympic opening ceremony.

This time round, some social media users felt our athletes resembled rangers in the Kruger Park or people going on safari. Other memes likened them to khaki-clad farmers.