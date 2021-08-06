The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Forbes declares Rihanna a billionaire with a net worth of more than R24bn

Fenty Beauty founder ranks second behind Oprah as richest female entertainer

06 August 2021 - 12:19 By Cynthia Osterman
Rihanna is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. File photo.
Rihanna is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes magazine. File photo.
Image: Charles Platiau/Reuters

Pop star Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.7bn (about R24.7bn), making her the richest woman musician in the world, but her music is not the primary source of her wealth, Forbes magazine said on Wednesday.

The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated $1.4bn (about R20.3bn) of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported.

The rest of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of colour, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.

The Umbrella and Love the Way You Lie hitmaker ranks second behind Oprah Winfrey as the richest female entertainer, Forbes said. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Rihanna sparks outrage over topless image featuring Hindu deity

It's the second time this month the hitmaker's social media posts have generated controversy.
Lifestyle
5 months ago

LVMH, Rihanna hit pause on Fenty fashion line as focus turns to lingerie, cosmetics

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and music star Rihanna have agreed to suspend her fashion line Fenty less than two years after its launch, the French luxury ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Kim Kardashian joins billionaire club as sister Kylie Jenner drops off Forbes list

Kim Kardashian has added the word “billionaire” to her resume.
Lifestyle
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA has voted Simba's Tomato Sauce chips off the shelves for good Food
  2. ‘Devilsdorp’ killers: Six bizarre details that didn’t make it into the doccie Lifestyle
  3. How funky velskoene ended up on the SA Olympic team's feet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Miss Supranational SA jets off with a good-luck charm from Zozi Tunzi Lifestyle
  5. R. Kelly ‘admits’ to ‘sexual contact’ with Aaliyah ahead of his sex abuse trial Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...