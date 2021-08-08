SHOPPING | Electrify your next outfit with neon

High-charged shades of fuchsia, cobalt and crimson are trending on the runway. Here's everything you need to get the look

STOCKISTS:



Aldo (https://www.aldoshoes.co.za/)Call It Spring (https://www.callitspring.co.za/)Cotton On (https://cottonon.com/ZA/)Diesel (https://diesel.co.za/)Europa Art Shoes (https://www.europaart.co.za/)Farfetch (https://www.farfetch.com/za/)Foschini (https://foschini.co.za/)Kat van Duinen (https://katvanduinen.com/) Mango (https://shop.mango.com/za)MRP (https://www.mrp.com/)Steve Madden (https://stevemadden.co.za/)Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/)Truworths (https://www.truworths.co.za/)Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.co.za/dept/Women)YDE (https://www.yde.co.za/)Zara (https://www.zara.com/za/)..