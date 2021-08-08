SHOPPING | Electrify your next outfit with neon
High-charged shades of fuchsia, cobalt and crimson are trending on the runway. Here's everything you need to get the look
08 August 2021 - 00:00
STOCKISTS:
Aldo (https://www.aldoshoes.co.za/)Call It Spring (https://www.callitspring.co.za/)Cotton On (https://cottonon.com/ZA/)Diesel (https://diesel.co.za/)Europa Art Shoes (https://www.europaart.co.za/)Farfetch (https://www.farfetch.com/za/)Foschini (https://foschini.co.za/)Kat van Duinen (https://katvanduinen.com/) Mango (https://shop.mango.com/za)MRP (https://www.mrp.com/)Steve Madden (https://stevemadden.co.za/)Superbalist (https://superbalist.com/)Truworths (https://www.truworths.co.za/)Woolworths (https://www.woolworths.co.za/dept/Women)YDE (https://www.yde.co.za/)Zara (https://www.zara.com/za/)..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.