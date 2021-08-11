The broeks are back! — Faf de Klerk shows off SA's most famous cozzie
Faf de Klerk threw it back all the way to 2019 when he dug out the famous SA flag broeks to celebrate the Springboks' win against the British and Irish Lions.
Faf and the boys beat the Lions 19-16 in Cape Town at the weekend, to win the series 2-1.
It was a great win in a series that only happens every 12 years, and well worth the crazy celebrations that followed in the dressing room after the game.
In snaps shared by De Klerk on social media on Tuesday, the scrumhalf can be seen posing with Morné Steyn in just their broeks.
And, of course, it was the return of his iconic SA flag cozzie that stole the show again.
De Klerk sparked a fashion craze when he wore the broeks while meeting Prince Harry at the Rugby World Cup in England.
Everyone wanted a pair in Summer 2019 BC (before Covid-19) and stockist Bean Bag soon sold out of the briefs.
“We are sorry but Faf broke the internet and depleted our stock!” a note on its website read.
The good news is the broeks are now available to buy online for R350.
The Springbok star used the hype in 2019 to challenge his team members to make the “ballsy move” of getting screened for testicular cancer.
“Don't Faf this one up. Be ballsy enough to check your balls! Testicular cancer is curable if caught and treated,” he wrote.