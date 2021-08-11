The broeks are back! — Faf de Klerk shows off SA's most famous cozzie

Faf de Klerk threw it back all the way to 2019 when he dug out the famous SA flag broeks to celebrate the Springboks' win against the British and Irish Lions.

Faf and the boys beat the Lions 19-16 in Cape Town at the weekend, to win the series 2-1.

It was a great win in a series that only happens every 12 years, and well worth the crazy celebrations that followed in the dressing room after the game.

In snaps shared by De Klerk on social media on Tuesday, the scrumhalf can be seen posing with Morné Steyn in just their broeks.

And, of course, it was the return of his iconic SA flag cozzie that stole the show again.