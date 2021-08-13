This swanky Joburg spa boasts a fully-stocked champagne bar

Speaking of which, there are more than enough options on the extensive treatment menu to treat yourself to a full day of indulgence, from signature and standard massages, to facials, body polishes and wraps and signature journeys. There are small treatment menus for tiny tots (ages 6-10) and young adults (ages 11-15) too.

My friend and I opted for the 90-minute Kurhula Body Ritual (R1,350), which includes a full-body massage with Amani's signature coconut massage balm and a mini facial. By the time the treatment drew to an end, I was so blissed out I was drifting in and out of consciousness.

I’d be interested in trying out the unisex hair salon on my next visit as I spent most of the rest of my day at the Tammy Tailor nail bar. Here, we enjoyed coffee and biscotti over manis and pedis which left our feet baby soft and our gelled nails in pristine condition, although my cuticles were slightly tender post-manicure.

Our therapists for the day, Queen Mavundla and Nteseng Mogaise, not only provided lighthearted conversation but also offered much-needed home care tips. Who knew I’d been cutting the nails of my big toes wrong all along?

To complement the range of treatments available, guests can enjoy the heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and Himalayan Salt Room, which is said to have a range of therapeutic benefits such as detoxifying the respiratory system, promoting calmness and improving sleep.

We enjoyed sweating it out in both the sauna and steam room for a few minutes but at the time of my visit the heated pool and Himalayan Salt Room were not yet operational. I’ve since been assured that they're now up and running.