This swanky Joburg spa boasts a fully-stocked champagne bar
You can expect VIP treatment at the recently opened Amani Spa & Wellness Centre at the OR Tambo Radisson Hotel
Sometimes we all need a little help to catch our breath and clear our heads when the crazy of this world gets too much. I was able to do just that on a visit to the recently opened Amani Spa & Wellness Centre at the OR Tambo Radisson Hotel and Convention Centre.
The hotel, which opened in October of last year, is situated in Bredell, Kempton Park and is a 15-minute drive from OR Tambo International Airport. The two-storey Amani Spa & Wellness Centre is a new addition, which opened its doors to hotel guests and outside visitors at the end of June.
The beautifully-decorated venue boasts six treatment rooms: three are single suites, two are double suites, and one is a VIP treatment room with a jacuzzi and en suite bathroom with two showers. There are also numerous relaxation spaces where you can chill out between bouts of pampering.
Speaking of which, there are more than enough options on the extensive treatment menu to treat yourself to a full day of indulgence, from signature and standard massages, to facials, body polishes and wraps and signature journeys. There are small treatment menus for tiny tots (ages 6-10) and young adults (ages 11-15) too.
My friend and I opted for the 90-minute Kurhula Body Ritual (R1,350), which includes a full-body massage with Amani's signature coconut massage balm and a mini facial. By the time the treatment drew to an end, I was so blissed out I was drifting in and out of consciousness.
I’d be interested in trying out the unisex hair salon on my next visit as I spent most of the rest of my day at the Tammy Tailor nail bar. Here, we enjoyed coffee and biscotti over manis and pedis which left our feet baby soft and our gelled nails in pristine condition, although my cuticles were slightly tender post-manicure.
Our therapists for the day, Queen Mavundla and Nteseng Mogaise, not only provided lighthearted conversation but also offered much-needed home care tips. Who knew I’d been cutting the nails of my big toes wrong all along?
To complement the range of treatments available, guests can enjoy the heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam room and Himalayan Salt Room, which is said to have a range of therapeutic benefits such as detoxifying the respiratory system, promoting calmness and improving sleep.
We enjoyed sweating it out in both the sauna and steam room for a few minutes but at the time of my visit the heated pool and Himalayan Salt Room were not yet operational. I’ve since been assured that they're now up and running.
The in-house restaurant was also closed due to lockdown level 4 regulations which only allowed for takeaways. It's since reopened and offers a vegan and vegetarian-friendly menu with open sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads and light meals. There are options catering for those on a health kick, as well as those wanting to indulge (read: chips, pasta and dessert are not neglected).
I couldn’t help but glance — longingly — at the fully-stocked champagne bar beckoning from the corner of the swimming pool and relaxation area. Sadly the booze ban meant this was off-limits while I was there, but I imagine it will be a big drawcard.
If you want to make a day of your visit to the spa and not have the hassle of driving yourself home, book a night in the OR Tambo Radisson Hotel and continue the spoils by having dinner at the luxurious Level Seven Restaurant and Sky Bar.
SAFETY FIRST
I considered cancelling my booking given the alarming rate of third wave infections SA was experiencing at the time, but decided not to when I heard that we would be the only guests on the day.
Furthermore, strict Covid-19 protocols are in place: visitors and staff are screened upon arrival, the wearing of masks is mandatory and the sanitisation and disinfection of the facilities is a top priority.
• The Amani Spa & Wellness Centre is open from 9am to 7pm, Friday to Sunday. For more information, visit radissonhotels.com
• Oberholzer was a guest of the OR Tambo Radisson Hotel and Spa and Wellness Centre.