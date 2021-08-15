The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Adidas x Ivy Park: There's a new sheriff in town — and her name is Beyoncé

Singer's latest collab with sportswear giant has a strong Western vibe

15 August 2021 - 00:00 By Thango Ntwasa

The power and influence of the often uncelebrated black cowboy and cowgirl in American history is the inspiration behind singer Beyoncé's fourth fashion collaboration with Adidas: The Ivy Park Rodeo collection.

Beyoncé, who grew up going to rodeos in Texas, told Harper's Bazaar (https://www.harpersbazaar.com/celebrity/latest/a37269055/beyonce-inspiration-ivy-park-rodeo-collection/): “Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in western history and culture.” ..

