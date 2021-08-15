Dress made from Covid masks draws attention to a different pandemic

A fashion and art project upends the use of disposable face masks to expose the evils of pollution, writes Yvonne Brecher

South African fashion designer Lezanne Viviers and Dutch photographer Thirza Schaap recently collaborated to create fashion and artwork that conveys an important message. They wanted to use “beauty as a form of activism”, in trend forecaster Li Edelkoort's words, in order to implement change.



Plastic is a powerful polymer which, in the right application, can contribute to saving lives. But it's also a man-made material that lasts a very long time and is a major pollutant. Knowing that plastic harms our environment, many people still responded to calls to protect themselves from contracting Covid-19 by wearing single-use masks which, over the last year and a half, has exacerbated our already serious waste problem...