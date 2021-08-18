‘It took off’: Why people pay real money for crypto fashion

People care what their avatars are wearing.

When the virtual world Decentraland said in June users could make and sell their own clothing for avatars to wear on the site, Hiroto Kai stayed up all night designing Japanese-inspired garments.

Selling kimonos for around $140 (R2,086) each, he said he made $15,000 to $20,000 (R223,000 to R298,000) in three weeks.

While the idea of spending real money on clothing that does not physically exist is baffling for many people, virtual possessions generate real sales in the “metaverse”, the online environments where people can congregate, walk about, meet friends and play games.

Digital artist and Japan enthusiast Kai’s real name is Noah. He’s a 23-year-old living in New Hampshire in the US.

After making as much in those three weeks as he would earn in a year at his music store job, he quit to become a full-time designer.