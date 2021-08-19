PICS | Thato Mosehle’s most stunning Miss Supranational looks so far

SA’s Thato Mosehle is currently in Poland competing with 57 beauties from countries around the globe for the Miss Supranational crown.

While abroad, she’s also been showcasing the talent of the SA designers who contributed to her pageant wardrobe.

Here are three of her best looks so far:

PAGEANT ROYALTY

“I’ve never felt more regal,” said Mosehle of the couture dress she wore during the evening gown portion of the Miss Supranational preliminary competition on Tuesday.

Pure white, with a sweetheart neckline and a multitude of criss-crossing beaded straps, the gown flattered both Mosehle’s gorgeous skintone and her toned physique. The long cape sleeves billowed out behind her like wings as she strutted the catwalk, adding a sense of drama to the occasion.