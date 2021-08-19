The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

PICS | Thato Mosehle’s most stunning Miss Supranational looks so far

The SA beauty queen has been serving up some spectacular looks while competing in this international pageant

19 August 2021 - 06:00 By Toni Jaye Singer
Miss Supranational SA Thato Mosehle wore Anel Botha Couture during the Miss Supranational preliminary competition on August 17 2021 in Poland.
Image: Instagram/Willem Botha via Miss SA

SA’s Thato Mosehle is currently in Poland competing with 57 beauties from countries around the globe for the Miss Supranational crown.

While abroad, she’s also been showcasing the talent of the SA designers who contributed to her pageant wardrobe.

Here are three of her best looks so far:

PAGEANT ROYALTY

“I’ve never felt more regal,” said Mosehle of the couture dress she wore during the evening gown portion of the Miss Supranational preliminary competition on Tuesday.

Pure white, with a sweetheart neckline and a multitude of criss-crossing beaded straps, the gown flattered both Mosehle’s gorgeous skintone and her toned physique. The long cape sleeves billowed out behind her like wings as she strutted the catwalk, adding a sense of drama to the occasion.

As Anel Botha, who designed the gown, said on Instagram: “Eenvoud is treffend!” (simplicity makes an impact).

ELEGANCE PERSONIFIED

The Miss Elegance competition is one of the preliminary events that form part of the overall Miss Supranational experience. While Puerto Rico’s Karla Guilfu may have nabbed the Miss Elegance tiara last Friday, the royal blue gown Mosehle wore was a winner.

The sleek, strapless evening dress featured an oversized bow at the waist and was designed by Kobus Rautenbach.

This gave the outfit special significance to Mosehle as Rautenbach also created the gown she wore to her matric farewell.

The overall look was bold and modern, making it stand out amid the much embellished and bedazzled ensembles worn by many other queens.

CHIC IN THE CITY

One of the things Mosehle told the Sunday Times she was most looking forward to about competing in Miss Supranational was getting the opportunity to travel and explore foreign cities.

She turned the pavements of Poland into a runway as she indulged in a bit of shopping wearing a corset top and covetable matching coat by Willet Designs Couture. We love the soft, dreamy colour palette of this ensemble, and how she's contrasted the luxe top with washed, distressed denims to create a look that's casual but oh-so-chic.

One fashion lesson Mosehle seems to have mastered is that when you're wearing statement pieces, it's best to let them do all the talking by keeping your styling simple.

The finale of the 12th Miss Supranational competition will be held on August 21 in Nowy Sącz. Keep an eye on the Miss SA Organisation’s website and social media accounts for details on where and when you’ll be able to watch the pageant in SA.

