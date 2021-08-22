African cowboy: Designer Sihle Masango takes the bull by the horns

Yeehaw culture is taking over the world of fashion, and Masango is riding the wave

The cowboy aesthetic is inspired by my surname, Masango, and the idea was to do with how African wealth is attached to the number of cows you have in your kraal. I wanted it to be a luxurious African brand influenced by that wealth. I'm taking what are understood as international ideas, particularly the style of the American West, and mashing them up with African design. We live in a global world so the African visual needs to work for today's aesthetic.



It's important to incorporate the cowboy culture into the African design aesthetic. Whatever African influence you put into a brand, you need to remember that you're designing for people who live in 2021. We can't design the way our ancestors used to...