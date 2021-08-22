Natural beauty: Going au naturale with sustainable shampoos & toothpastes
In an effort to switch to more natural personal care products, our writer tried some out. Here’s her verdict ...
22 August 2021 - 00:00
Like many people, I've started looking at my daily unsustainable practices. Beyond trying to reduce single-use plastics in the kitchen and buying earth-friendly and biodegradable cleaning products, I've considered making the switch to natural, more sustainable personal-care products. While shampoo bars, conditioners and natural toothpastes and deodorants aren't new, they're not very mainstream. I gave some products a try, and this is what I found.
SHAMPOO BARS..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.