Natural beauty: Going au naturale with sustainable shampoos & toothpastes

In an effort to switch to more natural personal care products, our writer tried some out. Here’s her verdict ...

Like many people, I've started looking at my daily unsustainable practices. Beyond trying to reduce single-use plastics in the kitchen and buying earth-friendly and biodegradable cleaning products, I've considered making the switch to natural, more sustainable personal-care products. While shampoo bars, conditioners and natural toothpastes and deodorants aren't new, they're not very mainstream. I gave some products a try, and this is what I found.



SHAMPOO BARS..