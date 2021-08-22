Beauty News

This botanical oasis in Pretoria offers an immersive salon experience

Rejuvenate mind, body, skin and makeup kits with innovative additions that are ahead of the pack

SPOT TO KNOW



Turn your next hair appointment into a day-long affair at Inoar's Salon & Lifestyle Centre (http://inoar.co.za), a botanical oasis designed by architect André Eksteen of EarthWorld. As well as featuring a hair salon that offers Inoar treatments and professional colour services, the addition of immersive lifestyle elements will make you want to linger longer...