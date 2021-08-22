Beauty News
This botanical oasis in Pretoria offers an immersive salon experience
Rejuvenate mind, body, skin and makeup kits with innovative additions that are ahead of the pack
22 August 2021 - 00:00
SPOT TO KNOW
Turn your next hair appointment into a day-long affair at Inoar's Salon & Lifestyle Centre (http://inoar.co.za), a botanical oasis designed by architect André Eksteen of EarthWorld. As well as featuring a hair salon that offers Inoar treatments and professional colour services, the addition of immersive lifestyle elements will make you want to linger longer...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.