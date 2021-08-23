IN PICS | All of Thato Mosehle's outfits from the Miss Supranational finale

Mzansi’s Thato Mosehle competed against beauty queens from 57 other countries during the finale of the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from the North West did SA proud claiming a spot in the Top 3 and clinching the second runner-up crown.

Mosehle looked spectacular while having “the best time of her life on stage”. Here’s a round-up of all the outfits she wore during the event:

SPLASHING OUT

Mosehle and her fellow contestants sported matching one pieces in bright white during the swimsuit portion of the pageant. This is when things really started to go swimmingly for SA’s queen as she was voted into the Top 24.