IN PICS | All of Thato Mosehle's outfits from the Miss Supranational finale
Mzansi’s Thato Mosehle competed against beauty queens from 57 other countries during the finale of the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland on Saturday.
The 26-year-old from the North West did SA proud claiming a spot in the Top 3 and clinching the second runner-up crown.
Mosehle looked spectacular while having “the best time of her life on stage”. Here’s a round-up of all the outfits she wore during the event:
SPLASHING OUT
Mosehle and her fellow contestants sported matching one pieces in bright white during the swimsuit portion of the pageant. This is when things really started to go swimmingly for SA’s queen as she was voted into the Top 24.
After being named one of the Top 12, Mosehle modelled another elegant swimsuit — this time in a rich navy blue. She paired it with jewels and nude platform heels making her legs look endless.
WATCH | The Top 12 contestants model swimwear from the Self Collection during the finale of the Miss Supranational pageant. Skip to 3:23 to see SA's Thato Mosehle strut the stage.
'AFRICAN WARRIOR PRINCESS'
Mosehle's a medical doctor who has been fighting on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.
As such, Werner Wessels, creative director of Miss SA, says that she wanted her national costume to “show how she sees not only herself but all of her colleagues — as warriors!”
That's why designer Sello Medupe of Scalo presented Mosehle to the world as an “African warrior princess” in an ensemble that included a traditional Sotho blanket (seanamarena) as a sartorial salute to her culture.
JUMP TO IT
Medupe also infused a unique SA flavour into one of Mosehle's evening looks: a shweshwe and sequinned jumpsuit with an asymmetric design.
It was a bold and refreshing choice to wear pants rather than the expected gown — and one that made her stand out among the other queens in the Top 24.
Sadly though, Mosehle's outfit was the same vibrant shade of red as the background lighting and so she tended to blend into the stage.
Along with her fellow contestants, Mosehle also donned a shimmery jumpsuit in a sugar shade during the event’s opening musical number.
CROWNING MOMENT
“I got as many compliments as there are beads on this dress,” said Mosehle on Instagram of the stunning illusion gown she wore for her crowning moment.
“I’ve never felt more beautiful in my entire life,” she added.
The custom garment was designed by Anel Botha Couture, who also created the gorgeous evening gown Mosehle wore while competing in the Miss Supranational prelims.