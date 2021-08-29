Want bouncy, plump and glowing skin? Try the Korean glass skin trend

Glass-like, light-reflective and glossy skin takes centre stage this season. Two beauty experts give their tips for achieving this look...

THE TREND: KOREAN GLASS SKIN



Some say cliché, we say skin is (still) in but with a renewed vigour, given the lowered frequency of days spent with a full face of makeup and staying at home requiring an easier approach. While the industry continues to generate a plethora of trending skin textures — from dolphin skin to jelly skin, that have a strong focus on glow and mimicking natural luminosity — healthy, happy skin is still coming out triumphant and takes priority above all. Of these trends, Korean glass skin remains the most desired skin texture for its bouncy, plump, surreal glow quality that makes skin look almost as reflective as glass...