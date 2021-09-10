The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Hometowns, exotic locales inspire menswear designers at NY Fashion Week

10 September 2021 - 14:23 By Gloria Tso and Andrew Hofstetter
Models pose as they present creations from the Teddy Vonranson Spring/Summer 2022 collection at New York Men's Day during New York Fashion Week.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

New York Fashion Week Men's Day returned to in-person presentations this week, with nearly a dozen emerging designers showcasing their 2022 collections.

Models posed like statues as the audience walked through within touching distance of the designs. At times, there was a central character showcasing the theme behind the look.

Some designers this year sought inspiration close to home, while others drew on more faraway tropical locales.

Tristan Detwiler cited the sand and beaches of his San Diego hometown as inspiration for his STAN collection, which featured colourful patterns and quilt-like fabrics in neutral, earthy tones.

“I source all the textiles myself, I meet people, I learn their stories, I learn about cultures,” Detwiler said. “The textile comes second, it's really the story that comes first.”

Models pose as they present creations from the William Frederick Spring/Summer 2022 collection at New York Men's Day.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Bright colours, sultry landscapes and striking shapes dominated designer Teddy Vonranson's collection.

“I'd always wanted to do an exotic collection that took me to the South Seas and I really got inspired by Tahiti and the works of Paul Gauguin,” Vonranson said.

Meanwhile, designer William McNicol of the William Frederick collection said all his pieces were designed, developed and manufactured in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

His presentation featured models painting a canvas while dressed in casual, neutral-coloured outfits.

Models gather ahead of the Teddy Vonranson Spring/Summer 2022 collection presentation.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters
Models pose as they present creations from the William Frederick Spring/Summer 2022 collection at New York Men's Day.
Image: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

“Most of our collections are based on creativity, curiosity, intelligence, intimacy,” McNicol said.

“This collection specifically was about the life of the artist, and clothing that worked as well on the artist as it did within their space. So that's why I wanted neutrals and things that would just kind of get lost within an artist's studio or loft or space,” he added.

The biannual event features ten emerging brands debuting their collections, with five in the morning and another five later in the afternoon.

New York Fashion Week runs until Sept. 12.

Reuters

