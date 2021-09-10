IN PICS | Hometowns, exotic locales inspire menswear designers at NY Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week Men's Day returned to in-person presentations this week, with nearly a dozen emerging designers showcasing their 2022 collections.

Models posed like statues as the audience walked through within touching distance of the designs. At times, there was a central character showcasing the theme behind the look.

Some designers this year sought inspiration close to home, while others drew on more faraway tropical locales.

Tristan Detwiler cited the sand and beaches of his San Diego hometown as inspiration for his STAN collection, which featured colourful patterns and quilt-like fabrics in neutral, earthy tones.

“I source all the textiles myself, I meet people, I learn their stories, I learn about cultures,” Detwiler said. “The textile comes second, it's really the story that comes first.”