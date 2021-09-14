IN PICS | Celebs sparkle and dazzle at youth-inspired 2021 Met Gala

Actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X kicked off a sparkling, youth-inspired Met Gala red carpet on Monday celebrating the best of American fashion.

Dune star Chalamet, one of the four Gen Z co-chairs of the so-called Oscars of the East Coast, sported a white silk suit with black lapels and white high-top sneakers.

Grammy-winner Eilish, 19, shed her trademark baggy clothes for a plunging Oscar de la Renta peach gown that she said was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Lil Nas X, 22, the gay Black musician behind hit song Old Town Road, wowed with a gold suit of armour that he took off to reveal a crystal-inspired bodysuit.

Poet Amanda Gorman chose a blue Vera Wang gown and crystal laurel crown headpiece that she said was intended to make her look like a “reimagined statute of liberty”.