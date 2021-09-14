The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

IN PICS | Celebs sparkle and dazzle at youth-inspired 2021 Met Gala

Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Yara Shahidi wowed at the star-studded event, which celebrated American fashion

14 September 2021 - 08:52 By Benjamin Kellerman
Lil Nas X makes a grand entrance at the 2021 Met Gala.
Image: John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images

Actor Timothee Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish and rapper Lil Nas X kicked off a sparkling, youth-inspired Met Gala red carpet on Monday celebrating the best of American fashion.

Dune star Chalamet, one of the four Gen Z co-chairs of the so-called Oscars of the East Coast, sported a white silk suit with black lapels and white high-top sneakers.

Grammy-winner Eilish, 19, shed her trademark baggy clothes for a plunging Oscar de la Renta peach gown that she said was inspired by Marilyn Monroe.

Lil Nas X, 22, the gay Black musician behind hit song Old Town Road, wowed with a gold suit of armour that he took off to reveal a crystal-inspired bodysuit.

Poet Amanda Gorman chose a blue Vera Wang gown and crystal laurel crown headpiece that she said was intended to make her look like a “reimagined statute of liberty”.

Yara Shahidi at the 2021 Met Gala.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Natalia Bryant attends the 2021 Met Gala
Natalia Bryant attends the 2021 Met Gala
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Also turning heads was the daughter of late basketball star Kobe Bryant, Natalia, who made her Met Gala debut in a colourful Connor Ives frock.

Chalamet, Gorman and Eilish, along with tennis player Naomi Osaka, are all under the age of 25, reflecting an event intended to highlight young designers and celebrities.

“What's so exciting about this year is that we're really focusing on the future of American fashion,” Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, who organises the event, told Good Morning America ahead of the gala.

Billie Eilish stuns in an Oscar de la Renta gown.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The invitation-only Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and also marks the opening of the Costume Institute's annual fashion exhibition which this year is titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Osaka wore a Japanese-inspired blue-and-red gown with a dramatic headpiece, while Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams chose a dramatic black outfit with an elaborately sculpted headdress she said was inspired by the Matrix films.

Schitt's Creek actor Dan Levy opted for a bold, puff-sleeved creation featuring artwork on the front that showed two men kissing.

Met Gala regulars Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid also stunned as they made their grand entrances at the star-studded event.

Lourdes Leon, Symone, J Balvin, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Scott, Karen Elson, Taraji P. Henson, Tom Daley and Cynthia Erivo at the 2021 Met Gala
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2021 Met Gala.
Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Many of the celebrities were first-timers at the Met Gala, including YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, Black-ish TV star Yara Shahidi, and Brooklyn Beckham, son of British soccer player David Beckham.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid at the 2021 Met Gala.
Image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Last year's Met Gala was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Monday's gathering was about a third smaller than usual with about 300 guests, with proof of vaccination required, though they did not wear masks while posing for their entrances. 

 – Additional reporting by Khanyisile Ngcobo

Reuters

